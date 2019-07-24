TOMS RIVER - A Barnegat man was indicted along with two Ocean County residents in the heroin and fentanyl death of an individual, according to news released Wednesday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Curtis M. Geathers, 33, was charged: with strict liability drug-induced death, distribution of heroin in an amount less than one-half ounce; possession with intent to distribute heroin in an amount less than one-half ounce; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in an amount less than one ounce; and possession of methamphetamine, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
An Ocean County grand jury indicted Geathers on Tuesday, Billhimer said.
The Prosecutor's Office did not release the name, age, sex, residence of the victim, or where the victim was found.
Michaek M. Tiedemann, 45, of Toms River, and Tiffany R. Coger, 35, of Seaside Heights are also charged with strict liability drug-induced death, Billhimer said.
Though not alleged to be criminally responsible in the victim's death, a fourth individual, Darnell D. Williams, 36, of Jackson, received multiple drug charges, Billhimer said.
An investigation into drug activity in northern Ocean County resulted in the arrests of five…
The investigation revealed that Geathers distributed a quantity of wax folds containing a combination of heroin and fentanyl to Coger and Tiedemann between the dates of Jan. 5 and 9, Billhimer said. On Jan. 9, Tiedemann distributed a quantity of the wax folds that he had bought from Geathers to the victim, he said.
On the morning of Jan. 10, the victim's family discovered the victim unresponsive inside the home and contacted the police, Billhimer said. The victim was pronounced death on Jan. 12, he said.
Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim died as a result of ingesting heroin and fentanyl, Billhimer said.
Geathers and Williams are lodged in the Ocean County Jail, Billhimer said.
An indictment warrant has been issued for the arrest of Tiedemman and Coger, Billhimer said.
