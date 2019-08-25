Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A large crowd of spectators watches as Frank Turner goes for a basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Haashim Wallace, of Vineland, goes to the basket as the crowd watches during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Haashim Wallace, of Vineland, dunks the ball during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sal Yusuff, of Vineland, goes to the basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Isaiah Morton, of Philadelphia, drives to the basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Morton is a 2007 Press of Atlantic City Player of the Year when he played for Vineland High School. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A large crowd of spectators watches during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A large crowd of spectators watches as Frank Turner goes for a basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Haashim Wallace, of Vineland, dunks the ball during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sal Yusuff, of Vineland, goes to the basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Isaiah Morton, of Philadelphia, drives to the basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Morton is a 2007 Press of Atlantic City Player of the Year when he played for Vineland High School. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Isaiah Morton, of Philadelphia, drives to the basket during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Morton is a 2007 Press of Atlantic City Player of the Year when he played for Vineland High School. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Frank Turner brings up the ball during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A large crowd of spectators watches during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A large crowd of spectators watches during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A large crowd of spectators watches during a championship game of a pickup summer basketball league in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — Deshawn Ward and his buddies observed kids shooting hoops on a Venice Park basketball court earlier this summer and imagined a basketball tournament under the lights.
Ward and his friends admittedly never envisioned what culminated Saturday night.
The championship games of the Stay Hungry Sports Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament were played before crowds that stood four and five deep around the Williams J. Porter III court at 1900 Columbus Ave. Children climbed to the top of playground equipment to watch the action. There wasn't a parking spot to be had for blocks.
"A lot of people don't see what goes on in the inner city of Atlantic City," said Ward, who was born in the city and still lives here. "A lot of people are coming together and just enjoying themselves. It's just amazing. This thing blew up so fast."
It blew up fast because of the quality play and because it gave city residents a safe, positive place to go on a summer Saturday night. Ward, 26, formed the Stay Hungry Sports company and organized the tournament. He and the rest of the organizers are in their mid-20s to early 30s. They include entrepreneurs and school teachers.
Atlantic City High School girls basketball coach Jason Lantz helped Ward organize the event and constantly videoed the action with his phone.
"There's no violence. There (are) no issues," he said of the atmosphere.
The five-week tournament featured some of South Jersey's most accomplished former high school and college players.
Frank Turner, who plays professionally in Europe and sparked Atlantic City High School to a 2005 state championship, played for the winning team and was the MVP. Turner's teammates included St. Augustine Prep career scoring leader Isaiah Morton and Michael Holloway, who played for Fairleigh Dickinson University in the NCAA Tournament in March.
"The atmosphere here, you can't explain," Turner, 31, said. "It's huge for the kids coming up to see that all of us are still here. The guys that are running it are tight-knit group of guys. They come from love. Now everybody in the community is coming together, and they're embracing it. It's an event for the city."
Summer playground games are at the core of basketball's soul.
For years, cities around the country have held prestigious outdoor tournaments in July and August.
The most famous event currently is the Dyckman Basketball Tournament in New York City. Ward used that tournament as inspiration for his event.
Venice Park was the place to be in Atlantic City on Saturday night. The court is named after the deceased Porter, who played a prominent role in Atlantic City youth basketball.
Teams paid an entry fee, and the championship team won $4,000. The night was like a basketball carnival. There was a bounce castle and face painting. There was a long line for the chicken platters, hamburgers and popcorn at the snack stand.
Rap music played throughout the games.
Kashawn McKinley, a former Pleasantville High School player, walked the court with a microphone during the games and provided a running commentary on the action.
"Put your hand down," McKinley chided one player who pleaded with a referee for a foul call. "What are you looking for? Don't you know it's the playoffs? Don't you want that (champion)ship."
The games began at 5:45 p.m. Once the lights popped on, the action seemed to get even more intense.
One contest was especially spirited. A team consisting of former Atlantic City High School standouts Jahleem Montague, Dayshawn Reynolds, Isaiah Graves and Lamar Thomas played a team led by 2005 Atlantic City standout Derrick Williams and former Holy Spirit great Junior Saintel.
Thomas dove on the cement for a loose ball. Montague took a charge. The crowd reacted with each made and missed shot. The fans were anything but shy.
"You can hear everything," Morton said of the crowd. "If your jump shot is off, it's going to be known out there."
Ward hopes to expand the event next summer. Plenty of kids came up to Ward during the event and told him they couldn't wait until they got older and could play under the lights.
"After four weeks for kids to feel like that is crazy," Ward said. "It's only going to get bigger and better."
