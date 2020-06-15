Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police charged a man with simple assault after an incident during a planned protest over the weekend.

William T. Van Orden, 65, of Bass River was charged in the altercation. Police said that during the protest on Saturday, an altercation occurred between two people and a woman was pushed to the ground.

The investigation included video evidence, police said.

"This ugly incident does not represent who we are as a community and violence directed towards those peacefully assembling will not be tolerated," Little Egg Harbor Township Police wrote in statement regarding the incident on Facebook.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments