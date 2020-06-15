LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police charged a man with simple assault after an incident during a planned protest over the weekend.
William T. Van Orden, 65, of Bass River was charged in the altercation. Police said that during the protest on Saturday, an altercation occurred between two people and a woman was pushed to the ground.
The investigation included video evidence, police said.
"This ugly incident does not represent who we are as a community and violence directed towards those peacefully assembling will not be tolerated," Little Egg Harbor Township Police wrote in statement regarding the incident on Facebook.
