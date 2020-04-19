As we reinforce COVID-19 efforts in helping to build a healthy shield of protection for ourselves, our family, friends, associates, local communities and nation, a lot of decisions are being made moment-by-moment.
It’s estimated that on an average nonpandemic day, you face more than 30,000 decisions from the time you awaken to when you go to sleep. Some are simple, some are complex, ranging from processing details with what to eat to decisions that involve your emotional, financial and physical well-being. Today, those decisions are amplified with exhaustive questions like:
Do I wash my hands again? Is this the right soap? Am I washing long enough, between every finger, underneath each nail? Do the knobs/handles need cleaning? Should that box that was just delivered be placed in a quarantine area for a few days? Or do I wipe it with an antibacterial wipe? Is the mail clean?
Is that cough allergy related? Should I start a grocery order now? Is there enough virus killing cleansers to last? Until… ? Did a-l-l-l the groceries get wiped clean?
Should I stop for gas? When I’m out, do I wear gloves and a mask, and can that mask become infected? How can I clean my mask? Did my clothes touch a contaminated surface?
Have I been exposed? How should I or my family member who is a frontline worker or part of the critical workforce keep the other members of the household COVID-free? Am I overreacting? Under-reacting? How’s everyone doing? How am I doing? Anyone need something? How do I handle someone outside moving too close? Should I go for a car ride? What if it breaks down? Is my workplace OK? Is everyone eating healthy, getting enough quality sleep, being active enough? Mental health? Next? What’s happening? I lost my job ... how do I pay my bills?
These are just some of the decision-related questions you didn’t HAVE to make so relentlessly and cautiously before COVID-19. And fumbling a few decisions wasn’t as costly as it is today. And in addition to these weighty COVID-19 decisions, you are still processing the other 30,000 choices you routinely make throughout your day.
It adds up and causes decision fatigue that impacts your overall physical and mental well-being. Add to that, daily routines and rhythms are off, along with the fact you don’t have much control over the current situation. All which has been shown to make people more off balance, stressed and anxious than they may realize in making decisions.
The good news is there are ways to counteract decision fatigue!
Decision fatigue occurs when people become overly exhausted from making too many choices. It’s the emotional and mental strain resulting from a burden of choices. While your brain has the capacity to consume a tremendous amount of energy, no one can maintain high levels of focus and output without paying a biological price.
The reason you experience decision fatigue is due to your brain’s built-in safety system, known as self-preservation mode.
Brains are hard-wired to ensure survival at all costs. As your decision-making and extended focus carry-on, your brain monitors your body’s energy output closely. When there is an overload, the brain begins to shut-down what it considers “nonessential” services, which unfortunately includes the area of the brain responsible for complex decision-making. This response is one explanation as to why sensible people may become overly tired, lash out, make some irrational decisions like opting for junk food or mindless screen watching or, experience loss of thoughts, concentration, focus, or perspective.
This mental state becomes further compromised by stress, nutritional deficiencies and other environmental factors with each contributing to more related health concerns.
The key to overcoming decision fatigue is to be aware that it is happening and know ways to combat and counteract it, including:
• Map-out a day or two ahead, keeping priorities well-focused
• Write down top priorities for each day, tackling what you can, first. This way, your most important decisions get done when your energy is at its highest
• Each day, recognize major decisions (what impacts your life the most, now) and review what you need to work your plan; shore-up weak spots; and acknowledge progress and daily wins.
• Self-care — be mindful of how many decisions you’re making — and give yourself a well-deserved break. Don’t just push through. Set aside (at a minimum) 10 minutes between major tasks, allowing yourself to gain more perspective and energy from it! Also, plan some “me-time” enjoying something you love. Take time to stay connected to family and friends. Also, ensure you are getting the daily nutrition you need, including healthy proteins, staying hydrated along with quality sleep, nightly! Maintain good sleep hygiene, starting your bedtime at least an hour earlier than when you plan to sleep, turn down lights, and spend time relaxing.
• Keep routines, such as your times of eating, sleeping, waking, physical activities
• Acknowledge your stress. It moves you from operating from a reactive place to a position of strength providing an opportunity to understand what’s at the heart of your stress and your reaction to it.
• It’s a dynamic time. Stay true to the heart of who you are — your values in decision-making. Stick with sources of credible information so you can avoid misinformation about the virus.
• Stay tuned but don’t overdose on media, hype, worry or misinformation
Making these healthy decisions will help make a big difference while conserving your energy for the decisions that really matter.
Take great care — you’re precious!!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
