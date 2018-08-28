I made a right off of the Route 72 Bridge to check out Beach Haven and Ship Bottom. First, we take in an LBI staple, Chicken or the Egg, better known as Chegg. Co-owner Mark Cohen and I talk why they chose Beach Haven, the story behind their website name and whether their wings really bring good luck.
Then, I hung out with Alex and Matt, two Ship Bottom lifeguards on a hazy, hot and humid day. We learn why this town is a South Jersey Special.
