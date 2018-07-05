ATLANTIC CITY - Members of the city Beach Patrol pull one adult and two juveniles from the water after dark on the July Fourth holiday.
According to a release from the Office of Emergency Management, at 9:08 p.m., Atlantic City Beach Patrol Lt. Michael Sykes a noticed a person wearing a white tee shirt in the water off the rock jetty at Tennessee Avenue.
Sykes notified the Atlantic City Police Department Communications and requested assistance, before entering the water with Lt. Vince Granese, and lifeguards Andrew Light & James Muller to rescue the swimmer. Two underage swimmers were located and the lifeguards pulled them from water onto the jetty.
Lifeguards from a neighboring district responded with a rescue personal watercraft to assist in the rescue and multiple off duty lifeguards helped search for an adult man in the water, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. Edward Leon said in a release.
The victims were treated by EMS at the scene. The city's police and fire departments also responded to assist Beach Patrol.
Lt. Sykes said the rescue was a team effort in adverse conditions and low visibility.
