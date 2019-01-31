Below freezing temperatures Wednesday into Thursday night caused the shut down of a reactor at the Salem Nuclear Power Plant.
Control room operators manually shut down the Salem Unit 2 reactor at 3 a.m. after ice accumulated on screens used to filter out debris before water from the Delaware River is pumped into the plants, said Nuclear Regulatory Commission Spokesman Neil Sheehan.
A NRC resident inspector that responded to the plant did not identify any safety concerns, Sheehan said. The reactor was back online as of Thursday afternoon.
"There were no complications during the shutdown, with all plant systems responding normally," Sheehan said. "Our inspectors at the plant will continue to follow up on the event."
Salem Unit 2 is one of three reactors operated by PSEG Nuclear at the Artificial Island generating site. In response to the shut down, Sheehan said, Salem Unit 1 reduced power to 88 percent.
