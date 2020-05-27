Even though the official start to the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1, May has not been shy to tropical systems. Tropical Storm Bertha formed and made landfall off the South Carolina coast Wednesday, putting 2020 in unusual territory.
The storm, which was responsible for heavy rains in Florida during Memorial Day weekend, including a soggy Sunday afternoon for the charity 'The Match 2' golf tournament, turned into Bertha, just east of Charleston, South Carolina at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Bertha then made landfall 20 miles east of Charleston around 9:30 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
Tropical Storm #Bertha has made landfall along the SC coast about 20 miles east of Charleston with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/mMBHWCUsQG— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 27, 2020
This is the fifth time in six years that a named tropical system has formed before the start of hurricane season. Tropical Storm Arthur, which formed May 16, made that possible.
However, two named storms before Junee 1 puts the 2020 season into more unusual territory. Going back to the 1700s, there have only been six times when this has happened according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: 2016, 2012, 1951, 1908 and 1887. Never has there been three storms to form before this time.
In all years except one, seasons with two tropical storm or greater systems before June 1 has above average hurricane activity. 2012 and 1887, are tied for the third most active season on record. However, it should be noted that there is no clear scientific link between an early start to hurricane season and an active season ahead.
That being said, Colorado State University's hurricane forecast does indicate a strong potential for a more active than usual season.
The forecasted active season also comes with an "above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline," read the report, which was released April 2. There is a 45% chance of an East Coast landfall, much higher than the 31% average.
Colorado State University forecasts above average hurricane activity
An above average hurricane season, including an increased risk for a landfalling hurricane is the forecast from experts at Colorado State University.
CSU believes 16 storms will be named in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, higher than the 12.1 average. Of those, 8 are expected to be hurricanes (average is 6.4) and 5 major hurricanes (average is 2.7), with maximum sustained winds above 111 mph.
A weak El Niño was in place during April in the tropical Pacific Ocean. CSU experts believe that El Niño will disappear during the summer and fall. Warmer than average Atlantic Ocean Water and other weather pattern means New Jersey will have to be on higher than usual alert. It should be noted, that the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has not released its hurricane forecast yet.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
