040519_nws_cumbovets 14

New Jersey veterans now can take a $6,000 income tax exemption off their state taxes, up from $3,000, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill sponsored by legislators from Atlantic and Cape May counties. In this file photo, the Cumberland County Veterans Commission and the county board of chosen freeholders held a Military Medals Honors Ceremony for local veterans at the county college on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

New Jersey veterans will now keep a little more of their earnings at state income tax time.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday signed A-5609/S-3960, which increases the gross income tax deduction for veterans from $3,000 to $6,000.

Veterans must be honorably discharged or released to qualify.

Sponsored by Democrat legislators from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, it passed unanimously in both the Assembly and Senate.

An estimated 387,000 veterans in New Jersey will keep an additional $23 million a year, according to Assembly Democrats.

Primary sponsors included Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; and Assemblymen Matthew Milam and Bruce Land, both D-Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland.

State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, was a co-sponsor.

Sens. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, Passaic, and Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, were also primary sponsors.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments