New Jersey veterans will now keep a little more of their earnings at state income tax time.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday signed A-5609/S-3960, which increases the gross income tax deduction for veterans from $3,000 to $6,000.
Veterans must be honorably discharged or released to qualify.
Sponsored by Democrat legislators from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, it passed unanimously in both the Assembly and Senate.
An estimated 387,000 veterans in New Jersey will keep an additional $23 million a year, according to Assembly Democrats.
Primary sponsors included Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; and Assemblymen Matthew Milam and Bruce Land, both D-Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland.
State Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, was a co-sponsor.
Sens. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, Passaic, and Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, were also primary sponsors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.