The billboard that asked drivers to wish a man happy birthday netted Chris Ferry, of Linwood, 250,000 calls and text from around the world, according to a new sign in its place.
His sons rented the billboard space for Ferry's 62nd birthday March 16.
The original story, picked up by the Associated Press, was seen by many more people than just passersby on the Black Horse Pike.
Ferry, of Linwood, the president of Chris Ferry Insurance, said he knew it was his sons as soon as he heard there was a billboard, but he had to see it for himself.
“I’m totally flattered. I’m enjoying the attention. It’s all cool,” said Ferry, who added he has unlimited talk, data and text on his cellphone plan. “My phone is blowing up.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.