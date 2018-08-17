State lawmakers from both parties agree that the residency requirement for public employees should be waived in order to alleviate a shortage of available engineers to operate NJ Transit trains.
During Thursday’s joint Senate and Assembly transportation hearing in Trenton, Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, issued a statement calling on Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, to send him “standalone legislation” that permanently ends the requirement.
“NJ Transit must be given the ability to hire mission-essential employees who live in neighboring states so they can be put to work turning around our system,” Murphy said.
Sweeney countered later in the day with a statement that the governor’s administration has the ability to waive the requirement through its Employee Residency Review Committee.
“We urge the committee to exercise that authority immediately,” Sweeney said. “It is the most effective way to quickly put more engineers to work and to alleviate a shortage that has been a problem in the making for years.”
A bill in the legislature, S630, to end the residency requirement for “positions of critical need” was passed by the state Senate in June and the Assembly version is in the lower chamber’s budget and appropriations committee.
Despite the back and forth between the state’s top two Democrats, Republican lawmakers also support lifting the residency requirement, which resulted from a 2011 law.
State Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean, Jr., R-Union, has been advocating against the requirement for several years and voted against the residency bill seven years ago.
“They need to be able to hire people who don’t just live in the state of New Jersey,” Kean said.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said he agreed with Kean’s assessment that state agencies need to be able to allow “all qualified people” to apply, particularly given NJ Transit’s immediate need for engineers.
“At first blush, the residency requirement appears to make sense,” Brown said. “But in practice, it’s proven to hurt our working families by causing shortages in certain fields.”
Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex, who was state labor commissioner under former Gov. Chris Christie, introduced a bill to completely abolish the residency requirement for all public employees.
“New Jersey Transit is in crisis, but what happens when another state agency faces a crisis?” Wirths said. “People should be free to choose where they want to live and work. Repealing the residency requirement will allow New Jersey to hire the brightest and most qualified personnel. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If an exemption is good for NJ Transit, then it should be good for everyone else.”
NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett and Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti both testified Thursday and identified several issues plaguing the agency, including the need for qualified engineers.
“I have to be honest … I underestimated the state of affairs at the agency when I arrived,” Corbett said during testimony.
Corbett, who began his tenure in January, is scheduled to appear Monday at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal and the Lindenwold rail station to address commuters’ concerns about the impending temporary line shutdown, which will begin Sept. 5 and last until Jan. 2019.
Corbett and Brown will be at the Atlantic City rail terminal from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m to answer commuters’ questions and concerns.
