AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
APONTE-SCHMINCKE — To Jenna Aponte and William Schmincke, of Mays Landing, a son, June 26.
KIMPTON — To Alessandra and Johnathan Kimpton, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 26.
KELLEY-JACKSON — To Jillian Kelley and Maurice Jackson, of Ventnor, a daughter, June 26.
EVANS-SHOPE — To Brianna Evans and Kyle Shope Sr., of Mays Landing, a son, June 26.
LUDY — To Donna and Matthew Ludy, of Mays Landing, a son, June 27.
VINSON — To Khadijah Vinson, of Somers Point, a son, June 27.
PASSLEY-GRANT — To Denisha Passley and Keyshaun Grant, of Galloway Township, twins — a daughter and a son, June 28.
Cape Regional Medical Center
LOEFFLAD — To Ember and Michael Loefflad, of Villas, a son, June 27.
BAKLEY-RAMOS — To Sarah Anne Bakley and Luis Ramos, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, June 27.
