While Black Friday historically denotes when stores make a profit for the year, South Jersey shop owners and shoppers will also profit from plentiful sunshine and calmer conditions. Attention will then turn toward another Sunday storm, with a little wintry weather possible.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
Friday morning will be similar to Thanksgiving morning with one exception: the lack of whipping winds. A gentler northwest wind will blow around 10 mph with the plentiful sunshine and dry air.
Dry air will be the theme for the day. We’ll be in the southern edge of high pressure moving through Ontario and Quebec. That’ll keep us mostly sunny throughout the day, with highs in the upper 40s.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
The combination of a clear sky, light winds and a low dew point will create radiational cooling, where the heat escapes freely into outer space. Carry a winter coat. Temperatures will swiftly drop through the 40s and 30s during the evening. When we get to Saturday morning, lows will be in the upper 20s at the shore and the mid-20s on the mainland. Places like Eagleswood or Woodbine in the Pine Barrens will drop to the teens.
Saturday will again be seasonable and OK for holiday decorating or more holiday shopping outside. Sunshine during the morning will be replaced by a blanket of high clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Saturday night will be dry, as clouds thicken ahead of a warm front moving in from the Mid-South. A strong low pressure will be attached to the front, and that will be the main focus of the extended forecast.
Precipitation will begin between 5 and 8 a.m. along and east of the Garden State Parkway. However, inland areas will mix with sleet or snow at the onset. I really don’t see many issues with this. Perhaps somewhere squeaks out a 10th of an inch before southeast winds warm us up and turn it all to rain by 9 to 11 a.m.
A soaking rain will then fall throughout the day. During the evening it will taper off. However, spotty showers are likely, even into the overnight. This will make for slick traveling as you head to or from home after Thanksgiving. Rain totals will be between a half inch to 1 inch Sunday.
Atlantic City International Airport or Philadelphia International Airport will not see major delays. Expanding outward on the map, wintry weather will largely be confined to those north of Route 80 in New Jersey.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible during the Sunday morning high tide. More likely, it will occur during the Monday morning high tide.
Monday will not be a washout. That being said, spotty rain and snow showers will be likely. With temperatures above 32 all day long though, any snow would not accumulate.
7) Nov. 22, 1989
Two days before, South Jersey Nov. 20 with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. However, as The Press archives show, strong winds swept through on Tuesday. Which, presumably, was an icy wind, enough for 1.5 inches of snow to fall Nov. 22.
Talk about cold turkey, that snow pack and cold air lingered into Thanksgiving the following day. Both the high and low temperatures are record cold to this day, with a high of 31 and a frigid low of 10 degrees.
6) Nov. 19, 1955
Eight people were injured, two seriously, as a mix of snow and rain fell across the region. 0.4 inches of snow fell on that cold Saturday.
5) Nov. 16, 1936
It was only 0.1 inches, but it's enough to be measurable.
4) Nov. 13, 1904
The earliest, by year, on the list, the 0.2 inch amount came with temperatures not even falling to freezing.
3) Nov. 7, 2012
This will forever be known as the post-Superstorm Sandy snow storm. Not even two weeks removed from the destruction and devastation of the storm, 2.5 inches of snow fell on that date as rain turned to snow.
The heavy, wet snow, accumulated on debris yet to be carried away, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted. 18,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
2) Nov. 6, 1953
3.2 inches of snow, third for most one day snowfall on record, fell in the early part of the month at A.C. Airport. The Press archives reported on 65 mph winds and significant coastal flooding.
1) Nov. 5, 1973
This A.C. Airport 0.1 inch amount of snow takes home the gold for the earliest measurable snow on record. Again, the temperature didn't fall below freezing for this time, either.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
However, South Jersey's seen flurries in October before
Oct. 29, 2011
One year before Superstorm Sandy struck, another unusual weather event happened in South Jersey. Unmeasurable wet snow and sleet mixed in with rain at times on this Saturday afternoon at A.C. Airport.
Oct. 10, 1979
According to retired National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Eberwine, light rain and snow mixed around 2 and 3 p.m. at A.C. Marina then.
Oct. 06, 1935
Flakes have flown in South Jersey before Columbus Day. A.C. Marina reported a trace of snow or sleet on this day.
While a low temperature of 39 degrees on this day leaves some skepticism as to there was actually any frozen precipitation, there has been sleet even as warm as the low 40s before. Average lows are still in the mid-50s.
Be sure to watch Joe's daily forecast videos online. This forecast is updated Monday through Friday. For articles and more, you can also follo…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.