Black Friday shopping

Monica McQueen, 53, of Mays Landing, was first in line at the Best Buy in Mays Landing. McQueen arrived around 3 A.M., five hours before the store opened, to get a 55 inch television on sale. Just before the store opened its doors, the line was wrapped around the building. Friday, November 24

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

While Black Friday historically denotes when stores make a profit for the year, South Jersey shop owners and shoppers will also profit from plentiful sunshine and calmer conditions. Attention will then turn toward another Sunday storm, with a little wintry weather possible.

Friday morning will be similar to Thanksgiving morning with one exception: the lack of whipping winds. A gentler northwest wind will blow around 10 mph with the plentiful sunshine and dry air.

Dry air will be the theme for the day. We’ll be in the southern edge of high pressure moving through Ontario and Quebec. That’ll keep us mostly sunny throughout the day, with highs in the upper 40s.

The combination of a clear sky, light winds and a low dew point will create radiational cooling, where the heat escapes freely into outer space. Carry a winter coat. Temperatures will swiftly drop through the 40s and 30s during the evening. When we get to Saturday morning, lows will be in the upper 20s at the shore and the mid-20s on the mainland. Places like Eagleswood or Woodbine in the Pine Barrens will drop to the teens.

Saturday will again be seasonable and OK for holiday decorating or more holiday shopping outside. Sunshine during the morning will be replaced by a blanket of high clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Saturday night will be dry, as clouds thicken ahead of a warm front moving in from the Mid-South. A strong low pressure will be attached to the front, and that will be the main focus of the extended forecast.

Precipitation will begin between 5 and 8 a.m. along and east of the Garden State Parkway. However, inland areas will mix with sleet or snow at the onset. I really don’t see many issues with this. Perhaps somewhere squeaks out a 10th of an inch before southeast winds warm us up and turn it all to rain by 9 to 11 a.m.

A soaking rain will then fall throughout the day. During the evening it will taper off. However, spotty showers are likely, even into the overnight. This will make for slick traveling as you head to or from home after Thanksgiving. Rain totals will be between a half inch to 1 inch Sunday.

Atlantic City International Airport or Philadelphia International Airport will not see major delays. Expanding outward on the map, wintry weather will largely be confined to those north of Route 80 in New Jersey.

Minor stage coastal flooding will be possible during the Sunday morning high tide. More likely, it will occur during the Monday morning high tide.

Monday will not be a washout. That being said, spotty rain and snow showers will be likely. With temperatures above 32 all day long though, any snow would not accumulate.

