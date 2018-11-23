Thursday was one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record, and Black Friday won’t be much warmer. We will trade in the chill for a pair of coastal storms during the weekend and the beginning of next week.
While I would definitely recommend going out and grabbing the latest deals, I would not recommended waiting outside early Friday morning for stores to open. We will be in the teens for the early morning hours. We likely wind up just shy of record lows.
That arctic high pressure will sit right over us. In a what could be a price match from Thanksgiving, the sun will again be plentiful, with highs only in the frosty 30s. However, with less wind than Thanksgiving, it will not feel as cold.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
Winds will turn to the southeast Friday night. Low temperatures will be reached during the evening, with upper 20s on the mainland and mid-30s at the shore. They will rise as the oceanic influence takes hold. We will start out clear, with clouds arriving during the night.
Saturday will start out in the 30s around sunrise as the thermometer keeps rising. Clouds will thicken during the morning, but you will still see some sunshine. A strong piece of midlevel energy will roll right up the Appalachians and through the East Coast, meaning rain for us.
Rain will begin between 3 and 6 p.m. A moderate, steady rain will fall for the afternoon and evening. However, it will be a quick mover. By 4 a.m. Sunday, all will be dry. Rainfall totals of a half-inch to an inch are expected. Therefore, only the usual pockets of roadway flooding will be present.
Speaking of flooding, let’s talk about the coastal flooding. Winds will be southeasterly Friday night into Saturday and then again Monday. Plus, we have the full moon Friday. That’s a sign for issues. Minor flood stage will be possible during any morning high tide from Friday until Monday. Friday and Monday do look likely for it. Move your cars if you need to and be aware of water on the first block or two of bayside roadways.
Also, two notes. First, Thursday did not wind up as the coldest Thanksgiving on record. While the official numbers were not in when I wrote this, the 36 degree reading at midnight put the kibosh on the record of 31 at Atlantic City International Airport, even though the afternoon flirted with freezing. Secondly, Alexa Trischler will fill in Saturday with the forecast.
