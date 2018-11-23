Even though temperatures were below freezing Friday morning, a line of shoppers ready with chairs and blankets stretched outside the Hamilton Mall entrance in Mays Landing.
The shopping mall opened early Friday morning at 6 a.m., allowing Black Friday shoppers to snatch holiday deals.
"We're here for all the different giveaways and the deals at the stores," said Candice Greenley of Egg Harbor Township.
5:45am: Doors are still locked, but the Christmas music is now blaring from the outdoor speakers. Folks in line are shuffling to stay warm. pic.twitter.com/XGSYei7GC0— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 23, 2018
As mall security opened the doors, shoppers scattered either to the customer service desk where early shoppers were offered coupons and giveaways or to their destination store. However, their steps lacked the same kind of energy seen in years past.
Ray Vassallo, of Landisville, patiently waits for @sears to open on #blackfriday. The mall opened at 6am, but Sears won’t open until 7am #acpress pic.twitter.com/LADGvXXgVL— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 23, 2018
The reason, some suspect, is the convenience of online shopping.
Joe Beach and his daughter Brittany Beach-Gandy, of Vineland, said that they have noticed a drop in shoppers over the last 10 years that they’ve woken up early to go Black Friday shopping.
According to the 2018 Holiday Predictions Report from Adobe Analytics, online spending is forecasted to grow by 14.8% during the 2018 holiday shopping season and bring in about $124.1 billion in revenue.
“I think every year it’s less and less people because people buy online,” Beach-Grandy said. “I think they have to give away stuff to get people in.”
Wearing a Santa hat and circular sunglasses with bright red lenses Nadina Fornia, of Egg Harbor City, said she hasn’t missed a Black Friday shopping trip since she first started the tradition almost thirty years ago.
Fornia also said she noticed less people than she's seen over the past two decades, but blamed the cold for keeping shoppers away.
“Cyber Monday is maybe a little better because you can have the warmth of your home and do it, but other little things it’s just easier to come to the mall and buy it yourself,” she said.
Nearby at the Best Buy in the Consumer Square shopping plaza, Janelle and Eric Thars, of Galloway, attended the store's morning opening, but left empty-handed. They said got to see the store's deals, but planned to shop online for Cyber Monday instead.
Best Buy attempted to curb in at-home shopping trend with in-store incentives.
"The deal was only for this morning," said Sophia Johnson, of Absecon, who was first in line to pick up the advertised $250 smart TV doorbuster. 10 minutes after the store opened, Johnson and her husband were out the door, TV in cart.
Adobe Analytics predicts that Cyber Monday will remain the overall revenue leader for Thanksgiving Weekend with both the highest predicted revenue of $7.8 billion and the fastest growth at a rate of 17.6 percent.
Mariah Chapman, 20, of Linwood, went Black Friday shopping for the first time this year with her friends. They grabbed coffee beforehand and sat in patio chairs at the entrance.
But Chapman, 20, said she had higher expectations for a Black Friday experience.
“I thought it’d be, like, more people,” Chapman said.
Crystal Rodriguez, manager of marketing at the mall, said the mall worked to create its own doorbuster deals to bring people into the physical stores.
The mall gave away freebies and held Black Friday contests throughout the morning. The first 200 people in line at Customer Service received a scratch-off prize and are eligible for a $2,000 mystery giveaway.
“It gives people a reason to come to the mall first and when they get here they end up doing all of their shopping because you can shop for everybody here,” Rodriguez said.
She said this year’s turnout met the mall's expectations. Within an hour, 200 people has entered the mystery giveaway.
Sears, which plans to officially close Sunday, still had some shoppers strolling through after its 7 a.m. opening looking to take advantage of the store's heavily discounted items.
"It's kinda sad," said 16-year-old Julia Bannan, of Egg Harbor Township "It was like the first store and now it's empty". Bannan, who was shopping with her friends and mother, was hoping to find a good deal on a sweater, but found with the last bits of inventory on sale, there was little left in the massive anchor store.
Both Target and Best Buy opened to customers at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but shoppers still braved the cold again to return for the stores on Black Friday.
Despite challenges from online shopping and freezing temperatures, some shoppers chose to hit the stores to continue a tradition.
Bill Holmes of Upper Township and his family continued a 19-year tradition of Black Friday shopping together.
"I like to see it check it out," Fornia said. "It puts me in the spirit to go shopping instead of sitting at home."
