MAYS LANDING - A Blackwood, Gloucester County, man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including attempted murder for allegedly firing a handgun at a motorist during an incident on May 2 in Buena, according to court records.
Luis Figueroa, 29, appeared at a post-indictment arraignment, court records said. His next court date is scheduled to be Jan. 22 before Judge Benjamin Podolnick, court records said.
According to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, a grand jury in November voted to indict Figueroa on attempted murder and the following counts that include:
_Aggravated Assault
_Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
_Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
_Possession of a Weapon While Committing a Narcotics Offense
_Receiving Stolen Property
_Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Distribute
_Possession of Narcotics
_Resisting Arrest
The state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday identified the Cape May County Prosecutor’s…
Later during the same incident, state Trooper Scott Montgomery fired his service weapon at the alleged gunman, Figueroa, when Figueroa allegedly pointed a gun at him, Grewal said.
Nobody was injured in the shootings. A separate state grand jury found the state trooper was justified in his actions against Figueroa, Grewal said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.