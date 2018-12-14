Luis Figueroa

Luis Figueroa, 29, of Blackwood, Gloucester County, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a man in Buena.

MAYS LANDING - A Blackwood, Gloucester County, man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including attempted murder for allegedly firing a handgun at a motorist during an incident on May 2 in Buena, according to court records.

Luis Figueroa, 29, appeared at a post-indictment arraignment, court records said. His next court date is scheduled to be Jan. 22 before Judge Benjamin Podolnick, court records said.

According to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, a grand jury in November voted to indict Figueroa on attempted murder and the following counts that include:

_Aggravated Assault

_Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

_Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

_Possession of a Weapon While Committing a Narcotics Offense

_Receiving Stolen Property

_Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Distribute

_Possession of Narcotics

_Resisting Arrest

Later during the same incident, state Trooper Scott Montgomery fired his service weapon at the alleged gunman, Figueroa, when Figueroa allegedly pointed a gun at him, Grewal said.

Nobody was injured in the shootings. A separate state grand jury found the state trooper was justified in his actions against Figueroa, Grewal said.

