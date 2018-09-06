Blink 182 canceled their fall mini tour, including their Sept. 21 date at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, according to a news release from the casino.
The tour has been canceled due to drummer Travis Barker’s doctor’s orders after recent checkups were not able to clear him for fall dates, the release said.
“Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support,” Barker said in the release.
This is the second time a blink-182 concert in Atlantic City had to be canceled. The band was supposed to perform at an Atlantic City beach concert on Labor Day in 2016. That show was canceled due to Hurricane Hermine.
Information regarding refunds will be posted on the band’s website shortly, the release said.
