Pop-punk rockers blink-182 stop at Hard Rock's Etess Arena 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
“We are always stoked to get back on the road and play for our fans” said blink-182. “We’re looking forward to playing really fun shows for you all.”
Since their beginnings twenty-five years ago, blink-182 has sold over fifty million albums worldwide and played for audiences from Adelaide to Zurich. Now with Matt Skiba, of Alkaline Trio, as singer/guitarist, the group will play in Atlantic City.
According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than blink-182.”
Tickets for blink-182 ranging from $39.00 to $59.00 go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.
