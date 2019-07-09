VENTNOR — One block of Ventnor Avenue was closed again on Tuesday morning as crews dig up the street in front of a building being demolished due to a large fire Saturday.
Police cars blocked the street ends at Newport and New Haven avenues around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, three days after a three-alarm blaze destroyed the three-story brick building at 6512 Ventnor Ave.
Police sent out an alert via social media regarding the closure earlier that morning.
