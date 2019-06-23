Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Abby Goodman, of Los Angeles, and Lyntaga Smith, of Atlantic City, use 3D glasses to look at mural artist Charles Barbin's 'Jelly Fish' painting during the 48 Blocks Jitney mural tour Sunday June 23, 2019
Janet Garraty, of Galloway, writes her dream of visiting The Great Wall of China on the interactive 'Before I Die' mural on Sovereign Avenue. The chalkboard paint mural was once of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's 2018 mural project. (Sunday June 23, 2019)
Volunteer tour guide explains one of Atlantic City's newest mural, a portrait of singer Sammy Davis Jr. painted by Mays Landing artist Glenn Taylor, during the 48 Blocks Jitney mural tour Sunday June 23, 2019.
Abby Goodman, of Los Angeles, and Lyntaga Smith, of Atlantic City, use 3D glasses to look at mural artist Charles Barbin's 'Jelly Fish' painting during the 48 Blocks Jitney mural tour Sunday June 23, 2019
Janet Garraty, of Galloway, writes her dream of visiting The Great Wall of China on the interactive 'Before I Die' mural on Sovereign Avenue. The chalkboard paint mural was once of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's 2018 mural project. (Sunday June 23, 2019)
Volunteer tour guide explains one of Atlantic City's newest mural, a portrait of singer Sammy Davis Jr. painted by Mays Landing artist Glenn Taylor, during the 48 Blocks Jitney mural tour Sunday June 23, 2019.
Sunday's tour kicked off at Brown's Park, heading from the city's downtown area into the Ducktown neighborhood.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, New York, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Ave., near Mississippi Avenue. Part of the mural on the side of the BullShot Bar says ‘Not For Sale’ and depicts a woman tearing up a check.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, finishes his mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue. The mural is part of a week-long public art project called 48 Blocks, which is a partnership between the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and Stockton University.
Felipe Ortiz, who is originally from Colombia, traveled to Atlantic City from Boston to paint his mural on the Rodeway Inn on Pacific Ave. He plans to create a scene that depicts migratory birds commonly found in the area.
Mark Chu, of New York, worked with Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, and on a joint mural on the walls of the CRDA building at North New Jersey Ave. Chu said it will depict a streetscape full of vintage signage to show a time when advertisements were more personal.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, New York, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Ave., near Mississippi Avenue. Part of the mural on the side of the BullShot Bar says ‘Not For Sale’ and depicts a woman tearing up a check.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, is part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, "All the Signs Point to a New Horizon", off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, left, and Mark Chu, of New York City, finish their mural on Friday titled 'All the Signs Point to a New Horizon" off New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City.
a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, left, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, "All the Signs Point to a New Horizon", off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, foreground, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, "All the Signs Point to a New Horizon", off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Christian Mauriello, of Mays Landing, stops to watch Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, left, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, "All the Signs Point to a New Horizon", off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, right, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, "All the Signs Point to a New Horizon", off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, right, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, "All the Signs Point to a New Horizon", off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, and Mark Chu, of New York City, NY, finish their mural titled, "All the Signs Point to a New Horizon", off New Jersey Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
B.K. Foxx, of Long Island, NY, finishes her mural off 2309 Pacific Avenue, near Mississippi Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, left, talks with Tegan Vaughn and John Marshall, of Atlantic City, about his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Detail of the untitled mural by Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Detail of the untitled mural by Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, finishes his mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue. The mural is part of a week-long public art project called 48 Blocks, which is a partnership between the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and Stockton University.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Denton Burrows, of New York City, NY, finishes his untitled mural off Pacific Avenue near New York Avenue, part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Mural off 3200 Pacific Avenue, near Boston Avenue, is part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
This mural off 3200 Pacific Ave. near Boston Avenue, is part of a week-long public art project.
Mural off 3200 Pacific Avenue, near Boston Avenue, is part of a week-long public art mural project sponsored by 48 Blocks, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 17, 2019.
Burrows did not work from a sketch and chose to leave the building's siding exposed for his background.
Barbin and Chu, who have not worked together before, said Wednesday that they are on schedule to finish their mural by the end of the week if the weather continues to stay nice.
Felipe Ortiz, who is originally from Colombia, traveled to Atlantic City from Boston to paint his mural on the Rodeway Inn on Pacific Ave. He plans to create a scene that depicts migratory birds commonly found in the area.
Seventy-year old Glenn Taylor, of Mays Landing, raised and lowered his own scaffolding with ropes and climbed up a thin metal ladder Wednesday to continue to sketch out this mural of Sammy Davis Jr.
New York Artist Denton Burrows worked on his mural at Best Liquores on Pacific Avenue Wednesday. He said that his work combines people, nature and technology.
Mark Chu, of New York, worked with Charles Barbin, of Brigantine, and on a joint mural on the walls of the CRDA building at North New Jersey Ave. Chu said it will depict a streetscape full of vintage signage to show a time when advertisements were more personal.
Jitney driver David Murillo navigated the city streets, while volunteer tour guide Kate Warren-Ogden pointed out the murals found on buildings throughout the city.
"A lot of the art sends a message that this is a nice city to visit," said Murillo, who was curious to learn more about the city's art so he could tell his future riders about the murals. "I hope people come back to see more."
Warren-Ogden, an art history professor at Stockton University, became involved with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation through her friend, the foundation's Executive Director Joyce Hagen. This was Warren-Ogden's first year giving the tour, and she said learned a lot about the murals and was impressed by the stories behind the artists' work.
While on the tour, Janet Garrarty, of Galloway Township, took several photos of the city murals and even contributed to one along Sovereign Avenue.
The "Before I Die" mural painted by Genesis Sandoval was inspired by New Orleans-based artists Candy Change and features a fill-in-the-blank style phrase. 48 Blocks provided the touring jitneys with chalk so participants could add their aspirations to the wall.
Garraty wrote that she hoped to one day see the Great Wall of China.
Along with seeing the most recently added murals to Atlantic City, the tour stopped at one of the larger murals, "Jelly Fish" by Brigantine artist Charles Barbin. The mural was completed as a part of last year's 48 Blocks, but still is a major draw due to its optical illusions as the painted tentacles of the jellyfish pop when using red and blue 3D glasses.
After approximately a 90-minute tour, there were still plenty of 48 Blocks activities to be a part of: including improvisation comedy skits, yard bombing and a ceramics workshop with the MudGirls Studios
"I really wanted to see the revitalization project going on" Garraty said on why she wanted to take the tour. "and I can't wait to see more of it."