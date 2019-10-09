GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For the past 12 years, plans were made to build housing at the more than 400-acre former Blue Heron Pines East championship golf course off Tilton Road near Pomona Road and Aloe Street.
The property was previously approved for senior housing from 2007 to 2013. In 2013, the township Planning Board approved eliminating the 55-and-older age restriction for the previously approved 944-unit complex.
In March, the owner, Ole Hansen and Sons, told the state Pinelands Commission that it was giving up its approvals for the housing project.
Five months ago, Hansen and Sons started working with the township to have the development deed restriction rights for the property lifted, said David M. Goddard, president / CEO, Ole Hansen and Sons, Inc, which is based here.
At the request of the property owner, the Township Council last month cancelled the development deed restriction rights for Blue Heron Pines East, which lets future plans for the property match the light industrial uses that are already zoned for in the area, said Mayor Anthony J. Coppola Jr.
Ole Hansen and Sons is delighted that the Township honored its request to rescind all of the terms and conditions of its prior land use approvals for housing development, including deed restrictions associate with prior housing approvals that are no longer applicable, Goddard said.
"Rescinding the approvals and all the terms and conditions in those approvals allow us to fully pursue potential commercial and industrial development options, which are permitted under Township zoning ordinances without the prior approvals hindering us," Goddard said.
Buildings at Blue Heron Pines East have been renovated to accommodate Enlightened Solutions, an addiction treatment center. Enlightened Solutions is run by Jennifer Hansen, who is also the director of real estate development for the family company.
Coppola, who was deputy mayor on the planning board in 2013, was not in favor of the senior housing being changed to market-rate housing. That many homes in one area would devalue the neighboring properties, and 900 homes in one location would be out of character for the township, Coppola said.
A state statue allowed for the switch in the type in use in 2013. The planning board could not stop it, Coppola said.
"We (the planning board at the time) didn't think marketplace housing was viable," Coppola said.
Barrette Outdoor Living, an aluminum and vinyl fence and rail manufacturing operation, has done well in the same neighborhood on Tilton Road. It is one of the sections in the township that allows for tax breaks because it has been designated for redevelopment, Coppola said.
In 2014, Barette Outdoor Living took over the former Lenox China Plant on Tilton Road. Barette has created more than 500 jobs in the area during the past five years and has been a great ratable for the township, Coppola said.
Township homeowners pay about $5,000 annually in taxes, but it costs about $15,000 a year to educate either one kindergarten through eighth student or a high school student, Coppola said.
Another revenue stream, ratables from commercial development, is needed to taxes down for homeowners, Coppola said.
The Blue Heron Pines East site is a great property for industrial and commercial development and is close to the Atlantic City International Airport and near major highways, Goddard said. The township works closely with his company to attract potential development projects, he said.
"Barrette expressed interest in some of our property to enhance their business operations if our land use approvals and restrictions were rescinded," Goddard said.
Projects in the Blue Heron Pines East area will be back before the zoning board if there are any changes in usage and back before the planning board to figure out logistics and to make sure any future development to adheres to township building codes, Coppola said.
