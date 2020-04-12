Vineland Police vehicle
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

VINELAND — The body of a deceased 65-year-old male was found Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Walmart on West Landis Ave., said Sgt. Justin Selby on Sunday morning.

At 7:02 a.m., the police received a phone call from a Walmart employee that a body was lying in the parking lot outside of the building, and the caller did not think the person was breathing, Selby said.

EMS and the police arrived on the scene. From the initial investigation, it appears the man died of natural causes, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm, Selby said.

The police were not releasing the man's name until the next of kin were notified, Selby said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

