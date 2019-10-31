ATLANTIC CITY — The body of a 25-year-old man missing since Oct. 11 was found Wednesday night in the city, said his aunt Kelly Wilson.
Officers from the Ventnor City Police Department visited her niece's home on behalf of the Atlantic City Police Department about midnight to break the news, Wilson said.
Maxwell Pepe, who has lived in Atlantic City and Ventnor his entire life, was working as a driver in the city recently, Wilson said. He had been robbed days before he went missing and told his uncle he felt threatened by someone, she said.
Wilson said she wasn't sure whether she could share additional details, including where the body was found.
Pepe's family and friends had searched the city and surrounding area in recent weeks, putting up fliers and knocking on doors, in the hope of bringing him home.
Requests for comment from the Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.