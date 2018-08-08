VINELAND — A new partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rowan University will help South Jersey's veterans and keep resources from New Jersey's medical schools in the state.
The program, which officially launched last month, rotates 15 residents and medical students through South Jersey VA clinics to have them learn from VA doctors, nurses, social workers and pharmacists about the health care challenges veterans encounter.
This is the first time the southern New Jersey clinics will serve as a training site for residents and medical students.
“The people training with us here today have the opportunity to be future VA providers here in South Jersey,” said Vince Kane, the regional VA medical director in Wilmington, Delaware. “This is a model we want to grow throughout our South Jersey communities.”
The VA is the largest education and training system for health professionals in the nation. This partnership helps ensure that resources from New Jersey’s medical schools are focused on the health care needs of veterans who live in New Jersey, LoBiondo said.
It also builds upon significant improvements the VA has made for veterans in South Jersey over the past two years.
“We expect this to be a model for the rest of the country,” LoBiondo said. “Just a few years ago, it was a pretty bleak and dark picture (for veterans in South Jersey).”
In 2016, a veteran from Egg Harbor Township named Charles Ingram set himself on fire and died outside the VA Clinic in Northfield after not being able to get a mental health appointment for several months.
A federal report, authored by the Office of the Inspector General, was highly critical of the Northfield Veterans Affairs Clinic, saying it failed to provide timely appointments for Ingram despite him suffering from mental health issues for several years.
At the time of his death, Ingram had not been seen by his mental health providers for 11 months, according to previous reports.
The Northfield clinic has since hired more staff, and the leadership team at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, which had oversight of the South Jersey clinics, was removed.
Three veterans community outreach specialists were hired for South Jersey, and Kane was tapped as the new director of the medical center.
Several other improvements have been made to VA services in South Jersey. In 2016, a new clinic opened in Vineland. There also are plans to build a new clinic in Cape May County.
The current clinics in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties all added the Telehealth system, in which veterans see doctors via a screen in real time instead of having to travel. Doctors perform everything as if they were in the room with the patient, including writing prescriptions.
These improvements, coupled with the new partnership with Rowan, have greatly improved health care services for veterans in South Jersey, Booker said.
“Partnering with the VA in this way is going to have incredible benefits to our veterans,” Booker said Wednesday. “I’m celebrating this partnership, and I am thankful to Rowan University.”
