ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will not reopen when gaming is allowed to resume Thursday as a result of Gov. Phil Murphy's surprise announcement Monday that indoor dining would be indefinitely suspended.
Casinos were also informed Monday that beverage service of any kind, including alcohol, would not permitted on gaming floors or at indoor bars.
"Our guests expect a special experience when they come to our property and if we cannot provide that level of hospitality, we feel it best that we remain closed until such time that the Governor lets us know it is safe to offer food and beverage," a statement from Borgata's parent company, MGM Resorts International, read Monday.
Atlantic City casinos were also informed Monday that all beverage service, including alcohol on the gaming floor and from indoor bars, would not be permitted upon reopening.
"All of the casino operators are in the same boat and are still waiting for official guidelines in regards to reopening," Golden Nugget Atlantic City General Manager Tom Pohlman wrote to loyalty program card members Monday. "This is a very fluid situation and we continue to adapt as we receive new information."
Murphy nixed plans to resume indoor dining at a limited capacity over a lack of public adherence to social distancing and face mask policies.
"Compliance is not a polite suggestion. It is a requirement," Murphy said during a news conference.
The governor cited the spike in other states as well as reports in New Jersey of people not correctly wearing, or failing to wear, face masks as well as maintain distance.
"Unfortunately the national scene compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," he said. Asked about a time frame, he replied, "I don’t think it’s a matter of days, but a matter of weeks. We have enormous sympathy but the alternative here is worse and unacceptable."
Casinos are permitted to reopen Thursday at 25% capacity. As of Monday evening, only Borgata announced plans to not reopen.
Murphy shuttered all nine of Atlantic City's casinos on March 16 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The 106-day closure will go down as the longest stretch Atlantic City has gone without operational casinos since legal gambling began in the seaside resort in 1978.
Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, expressed surprise over Murphy's announcement to not permit indoor dining following a Senate voting session Monday.
"I just got off the floor and heard about it," Sweeney said, when asked what he thought of Murphy’s decision to postpone reopening of indoor dining, but not casinos. "I need to find out what the administration’s thoughts are."
Prior to Borgata's announcement, Sweeney said he did not think casinos would reopen if they can’t have indoor dining.
"That was a huge, huge piece of opening the casinos," Sweeney said. "Who wants to go to a casino if you can’t get dinner or a drink?"
Further complicating matters is the uncertain future of health insurance benefits for thousands of out-of-work casino employees. Unite Here Local 54, the casino workers' union that represents nearly 10,000 employees in Atlantic City, has organized two caravans protesting the potential lapse of insurance on June 30.
The union covered insurance benefits for members for April, May and June, while all of Atlantic City's casinos temporarily extended health insurance.
Staff writer Michelle Brunetti-Post contributed to this report.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
