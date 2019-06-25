ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested Monday night after pulling a handgun on a man, police said.
A 47-year-old Lindenwold man was walking near the 1500 block of Reading Avenue when he was approached by two juveniles on bikes, according to a press release. One pulled a handgun from his sweatshirt pocket. The man was able to get away.
Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery. A boy matching the suspect's description was located near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Arctic Avenue. After being found in possession of a loaded handgun, the boy was arrested.
He is charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at Harborfields Detention Facility.
