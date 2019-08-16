WILDWOOD — An 11-year-old Bridgewater Township, Somerset County, boy was airlifted Friday to Children's Hospital in Philadelphia after being bitten in the face by a dog, police said.
At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, the police arrived on the beach in the area of Rio Grande Avenue for the report of a dog bite, police said.
Officers and medical personnel found the victim, who was suffering from extensive injuries after the dog bite to the face, police said. The boy and his family were visiting the city. The child was taken Cape Regional Medical Center initially before being transferred to Philadelphia.
During the investigation, it was learned that the dog and its handler were walking on the beach when they approached the victim and his family. The dog was a pit-bull type breed and was black and white in color.
After requesting permission to pet the dog, the victim approached the animal, at which time, the dog leaped forward and bit the child in the face, police said. As family members realized the severity of the injury and called 911, the handler fled the area with his dog prior to the arrival of emergency services, police said.
The man was later identified as John Kalin, 28, who lives here, police said.
Surveillance video captured from multiple sources as well as multiple tips provided by the public via the police's social media resources led to the identification of Kalin, police said. Kalin turned himself in with his attorney, police said.
Kalin was charged with violation of law intended to protect public health and safety as well as various local ordinance violations pertaining to having his dog on the beach, police said.
The charge was placed on a warrant complaint in accordance with bail reform guidelines, and Kalin was sent to the Cape May County Jail, police said.
