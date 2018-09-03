Wednesday will be mostly sunny with patches of fog and temperatures starting out in the mid-70s.
Atlantic City Rail Line shutdown begins on Wednesday.
Miss America 2018 added to the wall at the Palm Restaurant in A.C.
Millville police standoff evacuates neighbors overnight.
Dave Weinberg: Gut instinct says Pederson is making the right move.
And check out this gallery for the first day of school for Atlantic County students.
