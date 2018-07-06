Shark caught and released off Little Egg Harbor
Buy Now

A 4 to 5 foot great white was hooked and released after a short fight that brought it to the boat by Chris O'Neill of Little Egg Harbor

 provided

Get ready for a gorgeous weekend. Check out the forecast here.

Ocean County fishemen have a close encounter with a small great White.

You may be able to catch the cast of 'Jersey Shore' filming in A.C. this weekend. Wildwood is another story.

Once again, pageant supporters are calling for the Miss America Board of Trustees to resign.

The smallest baby ever cared for at ARMC finally heads for home.

The Press was at several South Jersey Fourth of July parades. Check out our photo galleries of the festivities. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Comments disabled.