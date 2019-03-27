An Absecon resident who commuted via the Atlantic City Rail Line for years to study at a seminary has been nominated to the board of New Jersey Transit.
Rev. Janet Hewes Gasbarro, a former hospice chaplain with AtlantiCare who retired in December as interim pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pleasantville, said she was recommended by State Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.
"I'm really excited about it. I have been a user of public transportation as a traveler and commuter over the years, Gasbarro said. "I know how important it is to people and their lives."
Gasbarro's nomination is part of a revamping of NJ Transit governance, laid out in a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December after months of canceled trains -- including the cancellation of the entire Atlantic City Rail Line -- and shortages of personnel made it clear the system was in trouble.
The law expands the board from eight members to 12 and requires all public members to either have experience as regular public transportation riders, or in human resources or certain transportation topics.
The board did not have a member from the southeastern part of the state during the time it decided to stop providing the Atlantic City Rail Line for a time. It has been out of service since September, in order to allow the system to install Positive Train Control and then because there was a shortage of trains and personnel, officials said.
The Atlantic City Rial Line is due to reopen May 24, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for more frequent service after it reopens.
Gasbarro's nomination must be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee before she can join the board. But Gasbarro said she is studying the issues in preparation of her work to come.
"I'm just trying to lean as much as I can now," she said, including watching previous meetings online. "They are well attended a lot of people get up and share their stories."
“We are thrilled Rev. Gasbarro will serve on the NJT Corporation Board," said Assemblymen John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, in a statement Tuesday. "As an Absecon resident, we are confident she will represent the interests of Atlantic County well, particularly at a time when passengers feel their voices aren’t being heard."
Gasbarro used the Atlantic City Rail Line for five years in the 1990's, when she commuted to study at a seminary in Mt. Airy, Pennsylvania, she said. She took it to 30th Street Station, where she picked up another train.
Now she uses NJ Transit buses to visit her son and his family in Westchester County, New York.
"I'm taking the 319 out of Atlantic City," she said, to Port Authority, then takes a shuttle to Grand Central Station to take a Metro North train to his town.
"If I time it right it gets me there in four hours -- not much more than driving," said Gasbarro.
Back in the 1990's, the train was perfect for reading and doing schoolwork while commuting, and there were more trains scheduled on the Atlantic City line than there are now, she said.
Cuts to train service, even to trains that were heavily used, was "not the way to build a system," Gasbarro said of changes NJ Transit made about a decade ago.
She said lived in California for a time, and watched the development of the train system there. Trains ran every hour, she said. "You knew it was reliable, and you didn't have to wait."
Armato and Mazzeo said they look forward to seeing Gasbarro "stand up for commuters and help get NJ Transit running efficiently and effectively.”
