600 acres preserved near Vineland along Menantico Creek

The 600 acres recently purchased by Cumberland County and the New Jersey Conservation Foundation will now be the foundation's new Menantico Preserve, available for hiking and nature watching to people in nearby Vineland and Millville.

 Francis Rapa/New Jersey Conservation Foundation

VINELAND – Six hundred acres along the Menantico Creek will be permanently preserved, after Cumberland County and the New Jersey Conservation Foundation purchased it Aug. 8 for almost $1.2 million.

It was one of the largest remaining pieces of open land in the Upper Menantico watershed, the NJCF said in a press release. It includes 2.2 miles of the Menantico Creek and its tributaries -- part of the federally-designated Maurice Wild and Scenic River system that flows into Delaware Bay.

“We’re excited to establish the new Menantico Preserve,” said Michele S. Byers, executive director of the Far Hills-based foundation, which will own and manage the property. “This property is less than five miles from downtown Vineland and a short distance from downtown Millville. Together, these two cities have a population of nearly 90,000 residents and a real need for more public open space.”

The new preserve is roughly bordered by Hance Bridge, Panther and Mays Landing roads in Vineland.

The foundation plans to establish hiking trails, parking and river access over the next few years.  

The property is home to at least seven endangered, threatened and special-concern animal species, including bald eagles, red-headed woodpeckers, barred owls and Cope’s gray tree frogs, the foundation said.

It provides breeding habitat for many migratory  songbirds, including ruby-throated hummingbirds, scarlet tanagers, yellow-throated warblers and Acadian flycatchers.

Funding came from the New Jersey Green Acres Program, Cumberland County, William Penn Foundation, Open Space Institute, The Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Natural Lands Trust.

