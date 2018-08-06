Monday will be another hot one, with mainland highs in the low 90s and in the 80s at the shore. Check out Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's forecast here.
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund said it's been a "tough year," referring to months of controversy within the Miss America Organization.
Eleider Alvarez won the World Boxing Organization light-heavyweight championship with a shocking seventh-round knockout over Sergey Kovalev on Saturday in Atlantic City.
Online sports betting could boost more than just Atlantic City casino revenue, experts say.
After working for years as a casino cocktail waitress, Deena Daughtery found she prefers interacting with the resort’s guests outside the confines of gambling halls. You can find her on the back of an Atlantic City Boardwalk Tram Service car.
Check out photos of the mud run in Wildwood on Sunday, held for first time runners, families and serious competitors.
