Democratic Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak, 32, will likely replace Jeff Van Drew in the state Senate, after Van Drew retires to become New Jersey’s second district U.S. Representative.
Van Drew said Monday he supports Andrzejczak for the position, as does Assemblyman Bruce Land. The three Democrats have served together for several years, representing Cape May, Cumberland and parts of Atlantic counties.
“There is a little bit of a process. I would end up going in front of the parties in Cape, Cumberland and Atlantic and go through the process as far as a vote,” said Andrzejczak. “But speaking to party chairs and voting members, everybody seems unanimous with me.”
He said it’s “a bit of a surprise, but I’m pretty happy with that.”
Andrzejcak was in the Army and deployed to Iraq, where he served as a sergeant in the 25th Infantry Division until he was nearly killed by a grenade explosion. He lost his left leg due to his injuries and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service.
Van Drew said he will retire Jan. 1 and be sworn in Jan. 3 to Congress. He will officially give notice to the Democratic county committees in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties on Jan. 1, and the committees will together decide his replacement, Van Drew said.
But he said everyone seems supportive so far of Andrzejczak taking the position.
Once Andrzejczak officially leaves his position as Assemblyman, a similar process will happen to appoint his replacement, he said.
