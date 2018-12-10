Top 40_2018_Bob Andrzejczak
Bob Andrzejczak, 31 Assemblyman, New Jersey General Assembly

Sgt. Robert “Bob” Andrzejczak is a trusted champion of working families who shows a tireless work ethic while facing the same struggles many of us face. A Middle Township resident, Andrzejczak was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 2013. He joined the Army in 2005 as infantry and went through basic training in Georgia. He was then briefly stationed in Hawaii before being deployed for the first time to Iraq in 2006. While in Iraq, Andrzejczak was stationed in Ryad and Hawija. Initially scheduled for one year, at Christmas that year he discovered it was to be extended, ultimately keeping him there for 15 months. He was deployed again in 2008 to Bayji, Iraq, where, two months later, his convoy was attacked, and he was severely wounded, and ultimately lost his left leg. He was awarded the Bronze Star for service during his first tour of duty, and the Purple Heart while in recovery. Andrzejczak retired as an Army Sergeant, receiving two Army Achievement medals, an Army Good Conduct medal, a National Service of Defense medal, a Global War on Terror medal, an Iraq Campaign medal with a Campaign Star, an Army Service Ribbon, and a Combat Infantry Badge. Andrzejczak and his wife have a young son and newborn daughter.

Democratic Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak, 32, will likely replace Jeff Van Drew in the state Senate after Van Drew retires to become New Jersey’s second district U.S. Representative.

Van Drew said Monday he supports Andrzejczak for the position, as does Assemblyman Bruce Land. The three Democrats have served together for several years, representing Cape May, Cumberland and parts of Atlantic counties.

“There is a little bit of a process. I would end up going in front of the parties in Cape, Cumberland and Atlantic and go through the process as far as a vote,” said Andrzejczak. “But speaking to party chairs and voting members, everybody seems unanimous with me.”

He said it’s “a bit of a surprise, but I’m pretty happy with that.”

Van Drew said he will retire Jan. 1 and be sworn in Jan. 3 to Congress. He will officially give notice to the Democratic county committees in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties on Jan. 1, and the committees will together decide his replacement, Van Drew said.

But he said everyone seems supportive so far of Andrzejczak taking the position.

Once Andrzejczak officially leaves his position as Assemblyman, a similar process will happen to appoint his replacement, he said.

