Atlantic City Virus

A sign announces the closing of Caesars Atlantic City at the Boardwalk entrance.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

There is a slowing in the number of new unemployment claims filed in New Jersey, but last week another 140,139 people filed for benefits in the state as as businesses remain closed due to COVID-19.

The total number of unemployed is now 858,000 in New Jersey and 26 million nationwide.

Nationally 4.4 million more filed for benefits last week since March 15, when the pandemic began sending people out of work.

And seasonal workers who have recently run out of benefits and have not been called back to work in April, as they normally would be to prep for the summer season, are reporting they cannot get information on when the federally funded extension of their benefits will begin.

"The Labor Department has distributed $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March," according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Atlantic County remains particularly hard hit, with another 6,186 filing last week, for a total of 41,399. Other counties with similar populations, such as Gloucester, have about half the number of filings.

Those seeking unemployment benefits continue to report problems, however.

The state is having some difficulty finalizing claims by gig workers and contracted workers, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a press briefing this week. They have not paid into the system and would not normally qualify for unemployment insurance, but federal legislation in response to the COVID-19 crisis allowed them to qualify.

This latest state number of filers, for the week ending April 18, is close to the previous week's, which was 141,400.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a total of 557,000 people in New Jersey are now collecting, leaving about 300,000 filing without yet receiving financial help.

Last week 429,308 were listed as receiving benefits in New Jersey.

Filers who must talk to a state representatives to complete their applications are still reporting they are not able to get through to agents on the phone, even though the Labor Department has said it has improved computer and phone systems and added staff.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

