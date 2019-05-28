The region is under a tornado watch through 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Cumberland County was under a tornado warning but that has since been lifted.
Numerous thunderstorms have fired up in Pennsylvania and are moving east.
The tornado watch was first put in place midday but did not cover southeastern New Jersey. Given the ample amount of daytime heating and what has happened on radar thus far, the watch was extended.
Tornadoes will be just one form of severe weather to watch for Tuesday night. Large hail has been reported with these storms and will be a threat as they carry east. To a lesser extent, damaging winds and flash flooding will be a concern.
The thunderstorms will end about midnight Tuesday. Clearing will be expected overnight. Then, on Wednesday, more severe weather will be possible during the late afternoon and evening.
Timing for the storms. EVERYWHERE in our coverage area is at risk. pic.twitter.com/g0xij85cZ7— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) May 28, 2019
While we're in the tornado watch, here's a tip. If you're in a tornado warning...— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) May 28, 2019
☝️ Get to the lowest level of your place
✌️ Stay away from windows
3⃣ Duck for cover
More details from our Weather Center https://t.co/0NcQMkmahG pic.twitter.com/ZbC46buWmi
