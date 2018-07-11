Kauffman detention hearings
Buy Now

James Kauffman enters the courtroom of Judge Bernard DeLury in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday. Kauffman’s defense did not protest detention following new charges for the former Northfield doctor in relation to the 2012 murder of his wife April Kauffman, as well as charges for leading a drug ring out of his practice. Thursday, January 18 (ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer)

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Check out the full weather forecast here. See if today will be a good day at the beach. 

Ventnor woman charged with murder in the deaths of her mother, grandmother.

A note discovered in James Kauffman’s jail cell after his apparent suicide will be seen by his co-defendants on trial in the murder of his wife.

And Ocean Resort Casino will be hosting MMA events. 

And sea creatures like the clinging jellyfish and the Portuguese man-of-war are invading South Jersey waters. 

Check out this gallery of the Little League District 16 title game. 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Comments disabled.