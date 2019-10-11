ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a 13-year-old teen that ran away from home on Wednesday.
Jeovanny Herrera-Velazquez is a Hispanic male and is 5’3” and 140 pounds, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. Police say he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black pants and red and white sneakers.
October 10, 2019
Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts are urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Anonymous texts with information can also be sent to tip411 (847411). Begin text with ACPD.
