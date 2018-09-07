ATLANTIC CITY — The police union has filed a lawsuit against the city and the state claiming the constitutional rights of its members have been violated under the takeover legislation enacted in 2016.
The Atlantic City Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 24 filed the three-count complaint in Atlantic County Superior Court on Sept. 5. The filed complaint lists the City of Atlantic City, the State of New Jersey, the Division of Local Government Services within the state Department of Community Affairs and DCA Director Robert Long as defendants.
On Thursday, a DCA spokesperson said the agency was in receipt of the complaint but could not comment because it was still being reviewed. Mayor Frank Gilliam did not return a call seeking comment.
The complaint alleges that following the passage of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which put the state in charge of the city until 2021, the defendants violated the state Constitution by making departmental promotions without regard to the Civil Service Appointment Clause and by failing to negotiate in good faith by not providing requested information related to the promotion process. The complaint further alleges that the defendants violated the MSRA by engaging in the aforementioned counts because the actions "are not reasonably and directly related to stabilizing the finances of Atlantic City."
The factual basis for the complaint alleges that the defendants are "conducting and will continue to conduct promotions, hiring, and discipline impacting the ACPD without regard to the merit and fitness of the applicants" and "without a competitive examination in violation of minimum constitutional and statutory requirements." The complaint further states that the "defendants are instead engaged in clandestine promotional and hiring processes and improper discipline procedures."
Matt Rogers, president of PBA Local 24, said the union has attempted to remedy the situation "amicably" since first meeting with the new state appointees under Gov. Phil Murphy since March.
"Why a pro-union state continues to withhold these basic rights to the city employees is lost on us," Rogers said Friday. "The last thing we want to be in is another lawsuit but the case here is insulting since we have always acknowledged the city's financial hardships and have sought to work with them to do our part."
The suit seeks a declaratory judgement from the court which finds the defendants in violation of the takeover bill and the state Constitution. The union is also asking the court to order the defendants to provide previously requested information regarding the promotional process, negotiate in good faith, prohibit the defendants from making future promotions, hires or disciplinary actions. The suit requests a trial by jury.
