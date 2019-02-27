The Atlantic City Rail Line will resume full service May 24, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to a statement on the NJTransit website.
The announcement came a day after Gov. Phil Murphy directed NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett to announce a date for service resumption by the end of the week.
Corbett had previously told Atlantic City Rail Line riders he would give them a date within three weeks.
"The governor helped with this," said Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, who had asked Murphy to step in.
Van Drew said he had told the governor the line needed to restart before Memorial Day.
"It's been an incredible inconvenience," Van Drew said of the need for train riders to take the much slower NJ Transit buses. But with the tourist season hitting full stride after Memorial Day, even more workers and tourists would have been negatively affected, he said.
Riders have had to take buses or arrange other transportation since the line was shut in September to install federally mandated positive train control safety equipment. It has doubled commuting time and made it much less comfortable, they have said.
Politicians, community leaders and citizens have demanded the train resume service soon, and at the very least that NJ Transit announce a definite resumption date and stick to it.
NJ Transit first said the train would resume in early 2019, but in January said it wouldn't start again until March, and then later they said it would be sometime in the second quarter of the year, which ends June 30.
The state agency has never explained why it had to remain closed for so long, since the PTC equipment was installed by the end of last year. But they have said a shortage of engineers and equipment throughout NJ Transit had delayed reopening, along with the desire to wait for Federal Railroad Administration approval of new schedules.
The other rail line which had its service interrupted, the Princeton Branch (Dinky), will also restart that day, NJ Transit said.
All alternate service options will remain in effect until that time. For further details, visit njtransit.com/ptc or call NJ Transit Customer Service at 973-275-5555 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Also this week federal regulators gave official approval to NJ Transit for a two-year extension to complete the implementation of PTC.
The FRA sent a letter this week that said NJ Transit met six key criteria by the end of December.
NJ Transit and several other railroad operators around the country had sought and received extensions past the original Dec. 31, 2018, deadline mandated by the federal government.The system, called positive train control, can automatically stop a train when its engineer is incapacitated or unable to operate controls.
It was mandated by federal regulators after a 2008 commuter rail crash in California that killed 25 people, but it has taken years for the nation's freight and passenger railroads to install the complex system on locomotives and trackside infrastructure.
NJ Transit's installation, which had lagged for several years, gained more impetus after a 2016 crash at the Hoboken terminal killed a woman and injured hundreds. Beginning in early 2018, new Executive Director Kevin Corbett made it a priority, but it came with consequences for riders as trains had to be taken out of service, forcing service cutbacks during the second half of the year.
Among the next steps required by the railroad administration are that NJ Transit wrap up training more than 900 employees on the new system and, perhaps more important, conduct live testing on its 11 rail lines. Last year, NJ Transit conducted testing on a 17-mile stretch of track in western New Jersey during overnight hours.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is developing. Please check back for details.
