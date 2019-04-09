ATLANTIC CITY _ The city's Democratic Committee chose its slate of six from 22 contenders for this year's City Council race on Monday night at UNITE HERE Local 54 union headquarters.
Those not chosen chalked it up to internal party politics, and vowed to fight hard to win in the June 4 primary without the party backing.
"We're on," said Sixth Ward contender John C. Exadaktilos, who did not get the committee's nod, but said he will work hard in the primary to get the right to challenge incumbent Republican Jesse O. Kurtz in November.
The night was a mixed bag for incumbents.
Incumbent First Ward Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph got the vast majority of votes, and Second Ward Councilman and Council President Marty Small faced no opposition.
But while Third Ward incumbent Councilman Kaleem Shabazz won, it was by a lesser margin, as challenger Torres W. Mayfield Sr. got about a third of the votes.
And in the fifth ward, incumbent Councilman Chuen “Jimmy” Cheng got only 4 votes. The vast majority went to Muhammad “Anjum” Zia, with 3 to Anjum Malik.
Many of the winners sat in a corner watching the vote with Democrat power broker Craig Calloway, whose support is vital to get committee support, according to some candidates who didn't fare well in the vote.
Here are the vote totals:
Ward 1: Aaron "Sporty" Randolph 29; Robert L. Johnson 3.
Ward 2: Incumbent Council President Marty Small was unopposed.
Ward 3: Kaleem Shabazz, 21; Torres W. Mayfield Sr., 10.
Ward 4: Md Hossain Morshed, 20; Constance “Mandy” Days-Chapman, 5; Rizwan Malik, 4; Surajit “Milton” Chowdhury, 1; Abusaeed “Saeed” Asduha, none.
Ward 5: Muhammad “Anjum” Zia, 25; Jimmy Cheng 4; Anja malik 2.
Ward 6: Mohammed Suhel Ahmed, 28; John C. Exadaktilos, 4.
Twenty-two people from both parties submitted petitions to run for six open seats on City Council in 2019. Each of the city’s six ward council seats are up for election this year, all for four-year terms.
Five of the six incumbents are running for re-election with the exception of 4th Ward Councilman William “Speedy” Marsh.
Council President and 2nd Ward Councilman Marty Small Sr. is the only candidate who is running unopposed in either the June 4 primary election or the Nov. 5 general election.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
