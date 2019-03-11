The city will address multiple notices it issued last month that ordered property owners to either fix their buildings or face demolition at a public hearing Monday morning in City Hall starting at 9:30 a.m.
According to the eleven orders published last week in the Press of Atlantic City, property owners had until Monday to either repair all defects listed in the inspection report, have a licensed professional certify that the building is safe, secure the building, occupy the structure or demolish it.
If not, the city will contract for the demolition of the structure.
City officials issued the orders after an investigation conducted by the Department of Licensing & Inspections determined they were unoccupied, unsafe, unsanitary or unfit for human habitation.
The properties are located in different neighborhoods in the city: Four properties are in Venice Park, three are in the Westside, two are in the North Inlet and two are in Duck Town.
The properties include:
- 1538 Penrose Avenue
- 1600 North Ohio Avenue
- 623 Caspian Avenue
- 106 South Texas Avenue
- 21 North Florida Avenue
- 302 North Connecticut Avenue
- 907 Emerson Avenue
- 1458 West River-side Drive
- 1228 North Ohio Avenue
- 1407 North Ohio Avenue
- 1922 Grant Avenue
