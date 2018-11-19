MAYS LANDING — Changes in state law that allowed mail-in ballots to be counted if they were postmarked on Election Day — but came in up to two days later — extended the time needed to get a full election count, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
That's part of the reason why the Nov. 6 election results have not yet been certified, she said, adding the board staff expects to be finished compiling final numbers late Tuesday.
She said staff had to open and hand count all 50 or so contested ballots that were ruled on by a judge Friday afternoon, along with hundreds of write-in votes for school board candidates.
"We're not talking a minor task here," Caterson said.
More than 3,000 such provisional ballots were cast this year, which Caterson said is an unprecedented number. There were 530 provisional ballots cast in the 2017 general election, according to county records, and about 2,000 in the 2016 presidential election when President Donald Trump was elected.
Write-in votes are counted by the machine, but it only spits out a number of write-ins, not what the names are. So the write-ins on each ballot have to be documented by hand, she said.
County Clerk Ed McGettigan said there were hundreds of write-in votes for school board candidates in Absecon, Galloway Township, Somers Point and Weymouth Township, where write-in campaigns were conducted, he said.
By state law the election must be certified by 4 p.m. Tuesday, said McGettigan.
But Caterson said that deadline will now be shifted two days to account for the new state-imposed mail in extended deadlines.
The number of provisional ballots, which have to be opened and hand counted, was also more complicated and challenging this year, Caterson said.
People get provisional ballots to fill in by hand at the polls if their names do not show up in the poll book, or if they are on a list of already receiving a mail-in ballot.
This year, many more people than usual showed up at the polls after receiving an absentee mail-in ballot. A new state law required that anyone who requested a mail-in ballot in the last election automatically got one for this election — whether they wanted one or not.
So many people still went to the polls on Election Day, only to be told they had a mail-in sent to them so they had to vote with a provisional ballot. Then board staff has to verify they didn't also send in a mail-in vote, and if they didn't, count their provisional vote.
Most of the contested ballots were from Pleasantville and Hamilton Township, Caterson said.
Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ruled on Friday afternoon that 24 of 26 provisional ballots from Pleasantville, left unsupervised in poll worker Thomas Hurst's locked car after polls closed on Election Night, could be counted.
The two that could not be counted, the judge ruled, were those that were not sealed.
The contested ballots in Hamilton Township were those that were either partially sealed or needed further investigation, such as a ballot determined to be from a convicted criminal. The board wanted it to be reexamined to make sure that designation was correct.
The board itself doesn't have to meet again, since members already voted on handling them by abiding by the judge's decision, Caterson said.
Once all the numbers are added up, then board staff sends them to the County Clerk, who checks them and sends them back for board members to certify.
"We individually have to agree the numbers are correct. Then I go to the board office to review everything with (staff members), and then walk down the hall to the Clerk's Office to sign the certification."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.