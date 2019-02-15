In the wake of Amazon's decision not to put a new headquarters in New York City, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has made another pitch to the company to come to the Jersey Shore.
"Amazon HQ2 may not have been embraced by New York City, but you'll find that is far from the case just two hours south in Atlantic County, New Jersey," Levinson wrote in an open letter to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.
He cited the underutilized Atlantic City International Airport, which has "one of the country's longest runways" and an emerging aviation industry as a major advantage, along with an emerging renewable energy industry and access to more than 3 million workers within 50 miles.
He also cited the county's incredible beaches and quality of life.
Levinson said last year he submitted a package to the state that featured proposals for Amazon from Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton, Atlantic City and Galloway Township.
The state was working on a proposal to allow Amazon’s HQ2 to use Grow NJ tax incentives anywhere in the state, eliminating a requirement they be used only to attract businesses to some of the state’s most economically depressed cities.
Amazon’s criteria include being within 45 minutes of an international airport and near a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people; being able to attract top technical talent; direct access to mass transit; and being able to expand its headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.