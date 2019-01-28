The Atlantic County's 2019 general purpose tax rate will fall by 1.9 cents, almost double the decrease announced earlier this month, according to County Executive Dennis Levinson.
The county will get about $350,000 more from the Atlantic City Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) than it got last year, he said, because of the built-in 2 percent escalator that kicks in if PILOT payments don't increase based on casino finances.
Levinson said it was unclear if the county would share in the 2 percent increase until a meeting last week between the county and state, where the county made its case for why it deserved a portion of the 2 percent increase in casino PILOT payments.
“The PILOT bill does not stipulate any share of this increase for the county, so once again we had to fight for what rightfully belongs to our taxpayers," said Levinson.
The county had to sue the state to receive the 13.5 percent of PILOT funding that was promised, and were successful in a settlement in 2018.
The county's share of the $130 million PILOT payment will increase from $17.55 million to $17.9 million, he said.
Levinson had announced a 1-cent reduction as part of his budget message to the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders earlier this month.
“The budget will be formally introduced on January 29 with no tax increase and a 1.9-cent decline in the county general purpose tax,” he said.
The $4.8 million Taj Mahal/Hard Rock settlement that occurred after the PILOT passed will not affect this year’s budget, he said.
“We’ll cross that bridge later,” said Levinson, who has said county taxpayers should not have to shoulder any of the payments, which the state has said will be spread over four years in budget years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
The state has estimated the county is responsible for returning 8 percent, or about $384,000, to the Hard Rock.
“In this recent instance the county made its case and the state agreed. Thankfully, they did so without any costly litigation. We are making progress.”
“All this bodes well for our taxpayers who have had to persevere through some difficult times and economic challenges,” Levinson said. “One thing that has remained consistent is the financial stability of county government. We take our commitment to operate in the best interests of our citizens very seriously.”
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
