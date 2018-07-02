Atlantic County freeholders are expected to introduce Tuesday an ordinance to ban single-use plastic bags and straws in all 7,000 acres of county parks.
The ordinance would be voted on at its second reading, scheduled for July 17, according to county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
“Most single-use plastics are not biodegradable and do not often make it to landfills,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson. “Instead, they litter our rivers, lakes, streams, oceans and bays, as well as our beaches and forests — the natural resources that enhance the quality of life of our residents and help attract millions of visitors to our region.”
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority and most other recycling facilities do not accept plastic bags for recycling, as they wreak havoc on the equipment and there is no reliable market for them.
Levinson said research suggests the ocean will contain more plastic by weight than fish by 2050, and that tiny particles of plastic are already in our food chain. An average person who consumes seafood ingests 11,000 tiny pieces of plastic per year, Levinson said.
Ventnor and Longport have required merchants in their towns to charge a 5-cent fee for single-use bags, whether they are made of plastic or paper, in an effort to encourage people to bring reusable bags when they shop. The merchants keep the fees.
Long Beach Township and Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island have instituted outright bans on use of single-use plastic bags by merchants. Most recenty Monmouth Beach in Monmouth County instituted a ban on single-use plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam containers.
The state Legislature has passed a law requiring merchants to charge a 5-cent fee on single-use bags of either plastic or paper. The legislation gives four cents of each fee to the state, while the merchant keeps a penny of it. Gov. Phil Murphy has not yet signed the legislation.
Once enacted, it would prevent municipalities and counties from instituting their own fees or bans.
