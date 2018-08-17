Laughter rang throughout Pop Llyod Stadium Friday afternoon as local community members came together to celebrate AtlantiCare’s 12th annual community health fair.
The fair, part of a national celebration across the country, commemorates National Health Center Week, which honors the work of all health care professionals.
Vinnie Kirkland, 52, of Atlantic City, a care manager with AtlantiCare, noted that all the work is worth it for moments like these.
“This event is all about bringing people together,” he said. “We’re here to help everyone, to bring them together. To give them hope.”
This was Kirkland’s seventh year at the fair, but there are some who have been in attendance even longer.
Sandy Festa, 55, of Hammonton, has been attending these fairs since the beginning, 12 years ago. It has always been about helping the community, she said.
“Originally, we were focused on providing aid to the homeless population,” Festa said. “But it’s grown over the years. We have resources out here that allow people to find primary doctors, to sign up for insurance. It’s incredible.”
People had immediate access to important resources, such as detox and drug-addition treatment.
Dylan Wulder, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, is a project manager with AtlantiCare and works closely with those impacted by the opioid crisis.
“The whole idea of this fair is to create a culture of recovery,” he said.
“I know of two people we already have registered to go into treatment,” Kirkland said, echoing Wulder. “They’ll detox and we’ll follow them from there.”
School supplies, backpacks and bicycles were also given away for free Friday.
Festa, armed with the knowledge of what the fair had done for the community in the past, was optimistic about what impact it could have in the future.
“Look around,” she said. “Everyone is happy. That’s what this is all about: Let’s get everyone what they need.”
