EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three buildings in the AtlantiCare Complex on English Creek Avenue were evacuated Friday morning after a construction company struck a gas line.
Buildings 600, 800 and 1000 were evacuated at about 9:30 a.m. as a precaution, said Jennifer Tornetta, a spokesperson for the company. Staff were moved into different offices in the 10-building complex, she said.
The construction company was working building on a two-story, 48,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center that AtlantiCare gained approval to construct in 2017.
The building were cleared by 12 p.m., Tornetta said.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company, Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company and South Jersey Gas were on site.
This story is developing. Check back for more information.
