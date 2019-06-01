DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating after two trailers caught fire Wednesday morning at the Lake and Shore Campground.
At 11:11 a.m., the Ocean View Fire Company was dispatched to the campground along Corsons Tavern Road after it received a call about a trailer fire, according to a post on the fire company's Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found two trailers on fire.
The fire was under control within a few minutes, the fire company said.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, according to the post, and there were no injuries.
The Dennis and Marmora volunteer fire companies, Seaville Fire and Rescue, Avalon Fire Department, Belleplain Emergency Corps, Upper Township Rescue, State Police, Atlantic City Electric and Suburban Propane responded, and the Cape May Court House Fire Company provided coverage.
