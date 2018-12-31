Allegations of voter fraud are common in Atlantic City, and sometimes pop up in other towns …

How to register to vote at the MVC

The process for registering to vote at the state Motor Vehicle Commission is done via computer, before the processing of the documents for licenses or other forms of identification.

It involves a number of questions customers must answer from a series of prompts on a digital screen.

Those screens offer the following options:

• The first screen for automatic voter registration notes that the information the customer provides will be used to update their voter registration (such as a change of address) or to register the individual to vote.

• The individual can select either “Continue” or “Decline’’ on the touchscreen. If the individual selects “Decline,” then the process for voter registration or updates ends there.

• If the customer selects “Continue,” the next question asks whether they are a U.S. citizen. The language is very straightforward, asking: “Are you a citizen of the United States of America?”

• The customer is given the option of answering “Yes” or “No” or going back to the previous screen.

• The next question asked is whether they are at least 17 years of age. While citizens must be 18 to vote, they may pre-register if they will be 18 on Election Day.

• The next two screens ask whether they would like to choose a party affiliation. They are given several choices.

• The following question asks the individual to acknowledge they are not on parole, probation or serving a sentence for an indictable offense under federal or state laws and that they understand that the penalties of a false or fraudulent voter registration may subject them to a fine of up to $15,000 or up to five years' imprisonment.

• They are then informed on a screen that by signing in a box they are confirming their responses to the voter registration question, together with their organ donor registration or driver's license application.